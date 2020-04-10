Mumbai: Actress Ayesha Takia turns a year older Friday. She was born to a Gujarati father and a British mother. Ayesha began her career as a model when she was only 15, appearing in the “I am a Complan Boy! I’m a Complan Girl!” campaign and also in Falguni Pathak’s Meri Chunar Udd Udd Jaye music video.

Later, she appeared in the music video Shake It Daddy Remix of song Nahin Nahin Abhi Nahin along with actor Keith Sequeira. Both the songs were directed by Vinay Sapru and Radhika Rao. These performances caught Hindi film industry’s attention and a few film offers followed.

She signed a contract to appear in Socha Na Tha, then for Taarzan: The Wonder Car. However, delays in making Socha Na Tha meant that Taarzan was released earlier and was therefore that’s counted as her debut film. She won the Filmfare Best Debut Award in 2004 for her performance in the film.

Ayesha Takia’s look has changed. According to information reaching here, Ayesha underwent lips, jaw line, eyebrows and forehead surgery. Later she was trolled on social media after her pictures surfaced on social media platforms.

She married restaurateur Farhan Azmi, son of Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi, March 1, 2009. She has a son with Azmi. The actress faced embarrassment for her father-in-law for his statement on rape.

He had said, “Any woman if, whether married or unmarried, goes along with a man, with or without her consent, should be hanged. Rape is punishable by hanging in Islam. But here, nothing happens to women, only to men. Even if the woman is guilty. Girls complain when someone touches them, and even when someone doesn’t touch them. It becomes a problem then … If rape happens with or without consent, it should be punished as prescribed in Islam.”

He also said, “See, I don’t know what context he said it in. But, at times, the wrong people are awarded the death penalty. Boys do it in josh (excitement), but what can I say in this? The death sentence should be given. I won’t speak against Islam,” Azmi’s comments were widely criticised pan-India.