Mumbai: Gorgeous beauty Bipasha Basu is leading a blissful life after her marriage with actor Karan Singh Grover. The two give major couple goals with their PDA on social media and are being loved by their fans.

But there was a time when the Bengali beauty was fully ready to be John Abraham’s better-half. But one mistake ruined their relationship. There was a time when Bipasha used to celebrate John’s birthday with great pomp and John used to do the same. January 7 is Bipasha’s birthday. Let us tell you some special things related to them.

The pair of Bipasha and John was liked by the audience. Their movies did very well in the box office as fans loved both their on and off-screen chemistry.

The two drew close to each other during the shoot of a movie under Mahesh Bhatt’s production. Their first movie together Jism enhanced closeness between Bipasha and John. Not only this, both were also in live in relationship for more than nine years.

But, they never married. They called quits due to reasons best know them. In such a situation, a question definitely comes in everyone’s mind as to what had happened that John and Bipasha separated from each other.

It was later reported that John wasn’t keen on tying knot with Bipasha while the black beauty wanted to settle down. In 2014, a tweet from John ended this relationship completely. ”Wishing you and your loved ones a blessed 2014! May this year bring you love, good fortune and joy. Love, John and Priya Abraham”

Wishing you and your loved ones a blessed 2014! May this year bring you love, good fortune and joy. Love, John and Priya Abraham — John Abraham (@TheJohnAbraham) January 2, 2014

Worth mentioning, Priya Runchal is an investment banker and she met John through common friends in Mumbai in 2010.

Bipasha’s heart broke after knowing this. Notably Bip’s name was then linked to several boys, one after the other. April 2016, Bipasha tied knot with actor Karan Singh Grover for a blissful married life. Both are living a good life after their marriage and we wish them luck and togetherness forever.