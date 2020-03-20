Mumbai: Model-turned-actress Gayatri Joshi made her debut in the film Swades (2004) with Shah Rukh Khan.

Gayatri who was born 20 March 1974 in Nagpur turned 46 Friday. On the occasion of her birthday let us know some important facts related to her.

Gayatri participated in the Femina Miss India Competition in the year 1999 where she was among the top 5 finalists. Then in 2000, she represented India in Japan at the Miss International Competition.

Gayatri got a chance to work in many big commercials and music albums. She has modelled for brands like Bombay Dyeing, Philips, Ponds, Godrej, Sunsilk and LG, as well as the Hyundai commercial with Shah Rukh.

Gayatri got a chance to work with Shah Rukh in his debut film Swades. The film didn’t perform well at the box office but received a lot of praise from film critics. It was believed that she was destined to become the next superstar of the Hindi film industry, but surprisingly, Gayatri distanced herself from films soon after.

In 2005, Gayatri married businessman Vikas Oberoi and broke away from the world of glamour.

Today Gayatri is the mother of two children and is busy with her family.

Gayatri is away from films today but she pays great attention to her fitness. She is often seen at parties and events and follows a strict fitness routine. Gayatri is a close friend of actress Sonali Bendre and Sussanne Khan and the trio are often spotted together.