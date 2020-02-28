Mumbai: Actress Hazel Keech is also known as Gurbasant Kaur, owing to her marriage to former Indian cricket star Yuvraj Singh.

Hazel was born in Essex, England, to a British father and an Indo-Mauritian Hindu mother of Bihari ancestry and began her career with modeling.

Hazel has worked in a number of British films and TV serials. Apart from this, she also appeared in Hindi films which include Billa and Bodyguard. Also in the year 2013, Hazel also took part in Bigg Boss 7.

Hazel married Yuvraj Singh 30 November 2016. You would be surprised to know that Yuvraj had to work hard just to take her out for a cup of coffee and it took three years to convince her.

On Hazel’s birthday, let us visit their love story.

Whenever Yuvi asked Hazel out for coffee, she immediately agreed but on the day of the planned date she used to switch off her phone. Hazel did this several times and this angered Yuvi and he deleted Hazel’s number.

After some time the cricketer managed to become Hazel’s friend on social media. However, here too, he did not get immediate success. Yuvraj during an interview said that Hazel accepted his friend request after three months. After that the conversation started. Then their first date was possible through some common friends of both.

About three years later, Yuvi and Hazel met on a coffee date. Hazel said that even after continuous meeting, she did not realize that she had started liking Yuvraj. But the couple fell in love and tied the knot in grand fashion.