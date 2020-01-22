Hyderabad: Actress Namrata Shirodkar is celebrating her birthday Friday. Known for her roles in films such as Kachche Dhaage (1999) and Vaastav, the former actress and model turns 48 Friday.

Namrata made her debut with a small role in the film Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai (1998), along with Salman Khan and Twinkle Khanna. She then went on to star in the Sanjay Dutt-starrer hit Vaastav. Her performance was appreciated and she became a known face in the Hindi film industry.

Namrata married Telugu actor Mahesh Babu February 10, 2005. The couple has a son and a daughter. The former beauty queen is the younger sister of actress Shilpa Shirodkar.

Shilpa Shirodkar was considered a ‘sex symbol’ of the Hindi film industry. Her steamy song scene with Anil Kapoor in Kishen Kanhaiya in the 1990s gave her an instant recognition in the industry.

Shilpa also hit headlines in the 1990s for her alleged relationship with Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar. It was once rumoured that she was dating Tendulkar. As both came from Maharashtrian families, the gossip spread thick and fast.

Sachin Tendulkar has always rubbished this news and even said that he has never met Shilpa in his life. However, Shilpa Shirodkar has neither denied nor acknowledged the news. Both incidentally are married now and well-settled in life.