Mumbai: Nandita Das is one of the most critically acclaimed actresses in the country and has worked not only in Hindi but in 10 different languages.

Born 7 November 1969 in Mumbai, Nandita was raised in Delhi. Nandita’s father is a well-known artist Jatin Das, while her mother Varsha Das is a writer. She was schooled at the Sardar Patel Vidyalaya, received her bachelor’s degree in Geography from Miranda House and a Master’s in Social Work from the Delhi School of Social Work, both affiliated with the University of Delhi.

Nandita is best known for her performance in Deepa Mehta’s film Fire (1996).The film depicts the same sex relationship between Nandita and Shabana Azmi. The film featured a kissing scene between Shabana and Nandita that created a lot of controversy at that time.

Few people know that Nandita was the first choice for Aamir Khan’s film Lagaan but the role later went to Gracy Singh.

Talking about Nandita’s personal life, she married Saumya Sen in the year 2002 but the couple got separated in 2007. Then in 2010, Nandita married Mumbai-based businessman Subodh Maskara. They both have a son Vihaan. However, this marriage too did not last long and in January 2017, the couple announced their separation.