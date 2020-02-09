Mumbai: Yaariyan fame Nicole Faria, the ultimate fashion model of Hindi film industry, turns 30 Sunday. Wishes are pouring in for the gorgeous actress on social media on her birthday today.

The Indian supermodel and actress from Bangalore has always been unconventional and trendy. Since the beginning of her career, she has been known for experimenting not only with her movie characters but also with her style and model career as well.

She was seen with Rakul Preet Singh in Yaariyan. However, the south siren is yet to bag a bigger project.

She has posed for fashion magazines such as Elle, Cosmopolitan and Vogue among others. She has also been conferred the title ‘Pride of Karnataka’ for placing the gorgeous Indian dusky complexion on the beauty map. Among other facts, do you know she is the only Indian to have ever won the Miss Earth title?

The 10th edition of the Miss Earth beauty pageant was held Dec 4, 2010, in Vinpearl Land, Nha Trang of Vietnam. She started modelling at the age of 15 and walked the ramp for many designers and brands too. She also won the Miss India South 2010.

According to her, motivation and self belief is an essential ingredient in winning. When politics and pettiness starts, then it is only those who have trained their minds, who can stand the test of pressure and time can survive.

“I would love to see more Indian women winning at the international level and I am always willing to help someone in need,” she said. Faria was a model before when she won the Miss India title, holds the cause of the environment close to her heart. Her profile lists her desire to help conserve fossil fuels and natural resources.

