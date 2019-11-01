Mumbai: Actress Padmini Kolhapure celebrates her birthday 1 November. Padmini enthralled Indian cinema lovers with her acting from a very young age.

She received the Filmfare Best Supporting Actress Award for the film Insaf Ka Tarazu (1981) at the tender age of 15.

Padmini started her career as a child artist. She became one of the top heroines in the 80s, but did you know that Padmini was labeled as an adult star in her childhood.

The reason for this was her controversial scenes in some films. Padmini was not hesitant to do any scene regardless of how bold they were. After the release of the 1980 film Gehrayee, Padmini’s name once again came under scanner. She had a nude scene in the film which was a big thing at that time.

The actress had a long rape scene in the film Insaaf Ka Taraju. The film also featured Zeenat Aman and Raj Babbar. Padmini was playing the role of a minor girl. She filmed a rape scene of about 7-8 minutes long that garnered a lot of controversy and Padmini’s image was also affected. However, she earned the Filmfare Best Supporting Actress Award for her performance.

Fans of Padmini started giving her the title of ‘Adult Star’. As soon as Padmini realized this, she avoided doing bold and rape scenes.

It is worth mentioning that she was considered to play the role of Tulsi Virani in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi after Smriti Irani left the project, but the role was ultimately played by Gautami Kapoor.