Mumbai: Pooja Bhatt, the famous actress of the 90s, turns 48 today. Born 24 February 1972, Pooja was counted among the successful actresses of her period. Pooja not only earned name in acting but also made a mark as a producer-director. Today, on the occasion of her birthday, let us know some interesting facts of her life.

Pooja Bhatt started her career at the age of 16 with father Mahesh Bhatt’s film Daddy (1990). The film was highly praised and Pooja was awarded the Filmfare New Face of the Year award.

The very next year i.e. in 1991, Pooja Bhatt’s superhit film Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahi was released, which was compiled by Bhatt. Aamir Khan was opposite Pooja in the film. The songs of the film were hit which are still liked by audience. Apart from this, Pooja also appeared in films like Sadak, Tadipaar, Tamanna, Chaahat, Border and Zakhm.

Pooja came to the limelight recently when she spoke publicly about alcohol addiction. The actress said that at the age of 16, she started drinking alcohol. Not only this, at the age of 23, she smoked cigarette. Pooja further revealed that her family was quite open which affected her. Wines and beers were served on the table at home Sundays.

Pooja was so addicted to alcohol that it put her father Mahesh Bhatt in stress. Pooja told that once in 2016, Mahesh Bhatt called her and after a conversation, he said, ‘I love you.’ To which Pooja replied ‘I love you to Papa. Then again the doting father replied, ‘If you love me, then you love yourself, because I live in you.’ This statement of his father forced, Pooja to ditch alcohol.

Currently, Pooja is set to return to big screen after almost two decades in Sadak 2, a sequel to the hit 1991 film. The film will see her and Sanjay Dutt reprising their roles from the original and her sister Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur joining the cast. Her father will return to direct this film after 20 years and it is set for 2020 release.