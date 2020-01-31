Mumbai: Film actress Preity Zinta turns 45 today. She was born in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh and has been associated with the film industry since 1998.

On Preity’s birthday, let’s take a look at some special things related to her life and career.

Preity made her acting debut with ads for soap brand Liril and Cadbury’s Perk. She first appeared on the big screen in Indian film director Mani Ratnam’s film Dil Se (1998). In this film she was opposite Shah Rukh Khan and Manisha Koirala.

Preity’s first film as the lead actress was Soldier ​​(1998), which proved to be a big hit at the box office. She was accompanied by actor Bobby Deol in the film. Then she appeared in Kya Kehna (2000), Dil Chahta Hai (2001), Koi Mil Gaya (2003), Kal Ho Na Ho (2003), Veer Zara (2004), Salaam Namaste (2005) and Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna (2006).

In 2013, Preity returned to films with Ishq in Paris which flopped at the box office. After this, in 2016, Preity had secretly married Gene Goodenough, ten years younger than her and a US national. The news of Preity’s wedding was revealed when all the customs were over. All the rituals of marriage took place in Los Angeles.

Preity was last seen on screen in the film Bhaiaji Superhit in 2018. Apart from films, Preity has a lot of love for cricket.

She is also the owner of Indian Premier League team Kings XI Punjab. Preity’s name has been associated with many cricketers like Yuvraj Singh, Brett Lee and David Miller.