Mumbai: Veteran actress Sharmila Tagore, mother of Saif Ali Khan, celebrates her birthday today. As she turns a year older today, let’s take a look into some unknown and interesting facts about the former actress.

Sharmila was born December 8, 1944. Sharmila was born in a Bengali family, his father Gitindranath Tagore was the general manager of the British India Corporation. Sharmila started her film career in 1959 with Satyajit Ray’s 1959 Bengali film Apur Sansar (The World of Apu).

In the 70s, Sharmila gave many hit films including Kashmir Ki Kali. This film took Sharmila’s career to a peak. During the peak of her career, Sharmila chose Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, the famous cricketer and captain of the Indian team, as her life partner.

Sharmila first met Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi in 1965. He was the captain of the Indian cricket team, the youngest ever apparently, and she was one of Hindi film industry’s most glamorous movie stars.

Sharmila was stunned upon seeing Pataudi and Nawab was impressed on Sharmila’s smile. At the time of marriage, people were speculating that the Pataudi family would not accept the bold image of Sharmila in films as she had posed in a bikini for the glossy Filmfare magazine in 1968.

Another reason was her different religion. However, speculation went flat and both agreed for the marriage. Sharmila had to accept Islam to marry Mansoor Ali Khan.

There is a funny anecdote related to the romance of Pataudi and Sharmila Tagore. In fact, early in the relationship, Pataudi gave Sharmila Tagore a refrigerator as a gift. At that time, giving a refrigerator as a gift was a big deal. Not only this, Pataudi used to send flowers and letters to Sharmila from time to time.

Apart from this, it is also famous that Nawab Pataudi welcomed Sharmila in the cricket field with sixes. It is said that Pataudi hit sixes in the same direction wherever she sat.