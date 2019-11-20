Mumbai: Veteran actress Shilpa Shirodkar, who is away from limelight for quite some time now, celebrates her 50th birthday today. The gorgeous beauty was often tagged as a sex-symbol during her initial career days.

She started her career at the age of 20 and was active in the industry from 1989 to 2000. In 1989, Shilpa started her career with the film Bhrashtachar opposite Mithun Chakraborty and Rekha.

Shilpa got recognition from 1990’s film Kishen Kanhaiya starring Anil Kapoor in the lead. Shilpa created a stir in Hindi film industry with her bold scenes in the movie. She wore a transparent sari in a song Radha Bina Hai that made her an instant sensation in the industry back then.

In her film career, Shilpa has worked with many big stars including Amitabh Bachchan, Govinda, Akshay Kumar, Suneil Shetty and Mithun Chakraborty. However, her career could not taste much success due to constant flop films.

Later, she married United Kingdom based banker Aparesh Ranjit in 2000 and left the industry. They have a daughter together and are now based in UK.

Among her hit films are Trinetra (1991), Hum (1991), Khuda Gawah (1992), Aankhen (1993), Pehchaan (1993), Gopi Kishan (1994), Bewafa Sanam (1995) and Mrityudand (1997). Her last appearance was in the 2000 film Gaja Gamini. A film she had completed in the 1990s titled Barood had a delayed release in 2010. She was nominated for the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actress for Khuda Gawah. Shilpa was paired in nine films with Mithun Chakraborty and fans appreciated their onscreen pairing.

She took a 13-year break from showbiz to raise her daughter and in 2013 she made her return to acting, this time on television. She shifted residence to Mumbai and started shooting in the Delhi suburb for her comeback vehicle, Zee TV’s new show Ek Mutthi Aasmaan, based on the life of domestic helpers. The series ended in late 2014.

Her second television serial Silsila Pyar Ka started airing on Star Plus 4 January 2016. From May 2017 to September 2018, she appeared in the Colors TV serial Savitri Devi College & Hospital. Shilpa is the elder sister of actress and former Miss India Namrata Shirodkar, wife of Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu and grand-daughter of Meenakshi Shirodkar.