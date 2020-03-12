Mumbai: Renowned singer Shreya Ghoshal turns 36 Wednesday. Born 12 March 1984, she grew up in Rawatbhata, a small town near Kota, Rajasthan.

Her father Bishwajit Ghoshal was an electrical engineer at the Nuclear Power Corporation of India while her mother Sarmistha Ghoshal, is a post-graduate in literature. Today on Shreya’s birthday, let us know some facts related to her.

Having started singing at the age of four, Shreya got a taste of fame at a very early stage of her career. She shot to fame by winning the singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma (now Sa Re Ga Ma Pa).

Shreya’s mother used to help her in rehearsals and accompany her on the Tanpura, starting with mostly Bengali songs. At the age of six, Shreya started with her formal training in classical music. She acquired training from Late Kalyanji Bhai for 18 months and continued her classical music training with Late Mukta Bhide in Mumbai. Her first stage performance was made at a club’s annual function. When she turned six, she started her lessons in Hindustani classical music.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s mother Leela Bhansali watched her during the 75th children’s special episode of Sa Re Ga Ma and advised him to give her a chance. At the behest of her mother, Bhansali called Shreya to sing and this is how Shreya’s bagged the song Bairi Piya with Udit Narayan.

In 2000, Bhansali and music director Ismail Darbar offered her the opportunity to be the voice of Paro, the lead female character of Devdas, who was portrayed by Aishwarya Rai. Shreya sang five songs in the film, namely, Silsila Ye Chaahat Ka, Bairi Piya, Chalak Chalak, Morey Piya, and Dola Re Dola, with established singers such as Kavita Krishnamurthy, Udit Narayan, Vinod Rathod, KK and Jaspinder Narula.

Later Bhansali made her sing in most of her films like Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat. Shreya, who considers Lata Mangeshkar as her inspiration, has sung songs in Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi and Bhojpuri besides Hindi.

5 February 2015, Shreya married her childhood friend Shiladitya Mukhopadhyay in Bengali customs. The two dated each other for about 10 years.