Mumbai: Hindi film actress Shruti Seth is celebrating her birthday today. Born December 18, 1979, Shruti started her career as a model.

She shot to prominence for her brilliant acting skill in TV serials like Kyun Hota Hai Pyarrr and Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand. She was also the female lead of the comedy show TV, Biwi Aur Main on SAB TV.

She is probably best known for her role as Fatima ‘Fatty’ in Fanaa (2006) with Aamir Khan and Kajol.

She has also hosted several seasons of Comedy Circus on Sony.

She did many films but the bold scene in Rajneeti was remembered.

In Rajneeti she was paired opposite actor Arjun Rampal.

Shruti is married to film maker Danish Aslam and they have a daughter named Alina.

It is worth mentioning that Seth attended Ashok Academy and graduated from St. Xavier’s College, Mumbai with a degree in Economics and Commerce.