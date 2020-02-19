Mumbai: Famous model-cum-actress of 80s and 90s Sonu Walia is celebrating her birthday today. Born February 19, 1964, in a Punjabi family in Delhi, Sonu turns 56 today. On the occasion of her birthday, we are going to tell you some stories of her life.

After finishing studies, Sonu decided to venture in modelling and soon earned a name in the world of fashion. After this, Sonu participated in the Miss India Competition and won the crown in 1985.

After becoming Miss India, she started getting offers from the Hindi film industry. She made debut with the film Shart and in 1989, she earned Filmfare’s Best Supporting Actress award for her performance in film Khoon Bhari Maang (1988).

From 1988, she played the role of Maharani Chitrangadha, mother of Babruvahana, in Mahabharata TV show. She acted in a TV serial called Betaal Pachisi with Tom Alter and Shahbaz Khan.

Sonu gave bold scenes in the film Akarshan (1988). In those times, it was difficult to give such bold scenes on screen. One of her scenes filmed on the banks of the waterfall created a ruckus. Her main films include Dil Aashna Hai, Khel, Swarg Jaisaa Ghar, Apna Desh Paraye Log, Toofan and Tahalka.

Sonu did not get much success on big screen. After not getting a role in mainstream films, she started working in B grade films. Later, she decided to leave the industry and marry. The actress married NRI Surya Prakash. After the death of Surya Prakash, she married second time to Pratap Singh.