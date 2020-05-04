Chennai: Tamil actress Trisha Krishnan, who worked with Akshay Kumar in Khatta Meetha, will celebrate her 37th birthday 4 May.

Trisha started her film career at the age of 17 with an uncredited role as Simran’s friend in Jodi. Before appearing in films, she won the Miss Salem beauty pageant, and later the same year, the Miss Madras contest. She had also won the Miss India 2001 pageant’s ‘Beautiful Smile’ award.

This led to Trisha getting offers for films. Before becoming a model, Trisha wanted to make her career in Criminal Psychology.

She also appeared in Falguni Pathak’s music video Meri Chunar Udd Udd Jaye as Ayesha Takia’s friend, which was directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru, audience were drawn to Ayesha and Trisha’s innocence.

Trisha had an affair with Bahubali fame actor Bhallaldev i.e. Rana Daggubati. Trisha’s first affair was with Tollywood’s most famous actor Vijay despite the latter being married at that time.

Trisha got engaged to businessman Varun Manian in the month of January 2015, but in May 2015, she confirmed that the couple had ended their engagement.

Trisha has won several awards in her career so far. She won Vijay Award for Favourite Heroine and was nominated for Filmfare Best Tamil Actress Award.

Trisha always remains in the headlines. In 2004, a nude shower clip of Trisha surfaced on social media. However, Trisha later described the person in the clip as a ‘body double’. People felt that this clip would ruin Trisha’s career that did not happen.