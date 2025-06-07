Sambalpur: The population of Indian bison (Gaur) in Debrigarh wildlife sanctuary has increased to 788 from 659 in six months, a forest officer said. The authorities of Hirakud Wildlife Division conducted the census from May 11 to May 13 this year and published the report Friday. As per the report, the total number of Indian bison in the wildlife sanctuary is 788, which includes 315 juveniles (less than 2 years old) and 128 newborns (less than 3 months old). Of the total bison population, 315 (40 per cent) are juvenile. For the first time, the census of Indian bison was conducted at Debrigarh during winter 2024 November 12 and 13. At that time, the total number of bison was found to be 659, said Divisional Forest Offi cer (DFO), Hirakud Wildlife Division, Pragyan Das. Within a gap of six months, the number of bison has increased by 129.

Last time 52 herds were recorded, this census reported 60 herds – due to increase in population, herds keep dividing with female adults leading the herd and guiding other sub-adults and juveniles, Das said. Indian bison comes under ‘vulnerable’ (high risk of extinction) category. It is a Schedule-1 species under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, she said.

The DFO said that in central Indian landscape and a few other parts of India, summer marks the breeding season for Indian bison. To determine the peak breeding season, peak calving season and for further understanding of population dynamics of Indian bison, there will be a monthly survey count of the number of newborns in the population during monsoon and winter this year, she said. “This will strengthen the conservation of this Schedule-1 species in this landscape as Debrigarh displays a healthy density of Indian bison in comparison to other habitats in India,” Das said. She further said that Debrigarh is termed as “the land of Indian bison” due to good sighting of big herds in the tourism zone as well as in the eco-sensitive zone on the edges of Hirakud wetland. In the safari zone, a total of 145 Indian bison are residing in six herds. Last year, 118 numbers in five herds used to move in this belt. Bison can migrate long distances too, but in Debrigarh they are seen to display seasonal movement of 5-15 km per day keeping their territory mostly constant, the forest officer said. Notably, Indian bison (Bos gaurus) is the tallest species of wild cattle found in India and also is the largest extant bovine.