Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has started spraying disinfectants across the city using drones as part of a trial sanitation drive Tuesday, BMC Deputy Commissioner (Sanitation) Suvendu Sahu said.

To contain the spread of COVID-19 in the city, disinfectant drive is conducted in the stretch between Raj Mahal Square and Sishu Bhavan Square from 10 am to 3 pm. The civic body asked people staying in these areas not to step out of their homes considering the health hazards of sodium hypochlorite.

It is worth mentioning that Health and Family Welfare department of Odisha government confirmed Tuesday the coronavirus positive cases reached 56.

PNN