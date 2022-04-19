Mahakalpara: Legendary Odia pride Biju Patnaik continues to inspire millions with his ideologies and legacy that he has left behind. He will always be remembered for his selfless service for Odisha and the nation. Among his millions of admirers is Bidhan Adhikary, a boatman from Kendrapara district.

Recalling the unforgettable moments he had spent with the true statesman, freedom fighter and architect of modern Odisha, the boatman said, “It was back in 1984-85. I was lucky enough to spend a few hours with Biju Babu. He was then contesting for Kendrapara Lok Sabha seat and had arrived at Mahakalpara for electioneering. He proceeded from Jambu ghat in a motor boat (launch) along with former minister late Nalinikanta Mohanty.”

“In order to appeal to the local voters, Biju Babu covered Jambu island and the light-house area through waterway. Later, his launch reached Galia river of Kharinasi in Kendrapara. As water level of the river was low at Kharinasi, the launch could not move further. There was no road connectivity and hence, Biju Babu had to depend on my country boat to reach Ramnagar and its nearby panchayats for campaigning,” Bidhan added.

“Traveling in the crocodile-infested river was a big challenge for me. Along with my assistant Tapu Biswas, we started the journey in a fishing boat from Kharinasi-Tubi ghat,” the boatman said.

“During the voyage and before reaching Ramnagar-Puruna Hata ghat, Biju Babu was curious about the occupation and living conditions of the boatmen. He also asked me whether he would win the election and my reply was ‘Yes Sir, with a big vote margin’. During the journey, he enjoyed the natural beauty of the vast mangrove forests,” Bidhan stated.

“Biju Babu also expressed his desire to know about Jagar fish (Pohala in local parlance) that were jumping into our boat. I still cannot forget those moments. It will forever be etched in my heart,” Bidhan added.

“Had he been alive today, my living condition would have not have been like this. He was very compassionate to his fellowmen,” an emotional Bidhan, who has now changed his occupation, said while bursting into tears. Bidhan presently runs a tiffin centre in a partly-damaged thatched house in his village under Mahaklpara block of Kendrapara.

“Biju Babu’s ideology continues to inspire me,” the boatman said.

It is pertinent to mention here that the state observed Biju Babu’s death anniversary Sunday (April 17).