Malkangiri: With the standard of living of tribals in Bondaghat slowly looking up, the residents have vowed not to put jungles on fire or to poach wild animals. The matter came to the fore at an awareness programme on forest fire and wildlife poaching at Bandhaguda in Mudulipada panchayat under Khairput block of Malakangiri district.

In the meeting, the tribals took a pledge before their village deity not to torch the jungle and poach wild animals for meat and other needs. Ranger Basudev Nayak presided over the meeting organised by the Forest department. Social worker Kishore Kumar of Ama Jungle Yojana addressed the tribals on the need to prevent forest fires and poaching as well as their ill effects on human life and society.

The ranger also spoke to the tribals on the wildlife acts meant to prevent poaching and methods to control forest fire through a demonstration. Forester Fakir Charan Mahali spoke on the penal provision in law against wildlife poaching and provision of financial assistance for death of persons due to animal attack.

Later, the forest officials reviewed the implementation of various developmental programmes in the region.