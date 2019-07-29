Bhubaneswar: Bibliophiles of Bhubaneswar and Bhubaneswar Poetry Club organised two Queer literary sessions titled ‘Beyond the Binary’ and ‘Pride and Prejudice’ here Saturday and Sunday respectively. The events were organised ahead of ‘Pride Parade’ which is scheduled to be organised here August 4.

Kshirabdhi Tanaya Patra and Sanchita Dwivedi, founders of Bibliophiles of Bhubaneswar, a book club who organised the event ‘Beyond the Binary’ Saturday said, “The reading session was on Queer literature. We chose queer literature because we mostly read heterosexual literature., so we need to read queer literature more and more. It also helps in breaking prejudices against the community.”

“The event had a turnout of about 25 people who read a diverse curation of fiction, non-fiction, and poetry including Rekhti Poetry, an analysis of Queer & Tran lives in prison, excerpts from the novel The Danish Girl, and so on. .

There were also excerpts from ‘Captive Gender’ by Nac Smith and Eric Stanley. It was about the condition of LGBTQ community in a prison system,” she added. She said, “Literature has a great influence on our lives, and reading queer literature can bring changes. Queer literature is beautiful and it’s a treat to read it.” Many who were unable to attend sent their stories through social media.

It is important to create safe spaces where people can hold conversations without the fear of being jeered at. Literature is a great medium to educate, engage, and enrich the audience, while tugging at the right places”, said Sanchita and Kshirabdhi.

Bhubaneswar Poetry Club hosted “Pride and Prejudice: Queer Poetry and Storytelling” at city cafe Sunday. The event had a footfall of about 35 people who got together to celebrate love, individuaity, and everything in between. People shared their real life experiences through prose, poetry, and conversations. Art is a very powerful medium to talk at length about things which are otherwise given any thought to.

In the session participants discussed the journey of recognition, regrets, dreams and disappointments. “We tend to explore unique ways to the pinnacle of all human experiences: self discovery. As we course through the episodes of embracing our true selves, there are voices that urge us to follow the conventions, but we choose to delve in the all consuming complexities of love. With its richness, colour, and dimensions, it doesn’t erupt for the sake of defiance, but for a more evolved and expansive conception of love and acceptance,” a participant said.

Both of the clubs hosted the team of Bhubaneswar Pride Parade ahead of their Rainbow Walk on 4 August 2019, at their respective events, to shed light on the cause & community, and the importance of celebrating ourselves.

The pride flag, as it rightfully signifies through its colours: life (red), healing (orange), sunlight (yellow), nature (green), harmony (blue), and spirit(violet) is the culmination of the very essence of life. “The lit session was a platform to share stories, perform poetries warmed with colours of conscience and convergence. It is a celebration, insinuating ‘Pride’ at the heart of our existence, and shedding all the prejudices that hinder the way to live a life by our choice,” said Shraddha member of BPC.

“If you are an individual who believes and lives by the idea of inclusiveness, join us at Bhubaneswar Pride parade as the community gears up to march bravely in Rainbow Pride 2019,” she added