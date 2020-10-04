Berhampur: Police have arrested a young doctor for allegedly cheating a woman after promising to marry her.

The doctor in Boudh district landed in soup after the woman, with whom he had developed a relationship on social media, levelled cheating and sexual assault charges against him.

According to sources, the medical officer of community health centre (CHC) at Kantamal in Boudh district Dr Tapan Kumar Satpathy was in a relationship with the woman from Chhatrapur area in Ganjam district.

Tapan, who was earlier a PG student of MKCG Medical College and Hospital at Berhampur, came to know the woman here. Though the doctor developed intimacy with the woman on promise of marrying her.

The woman alleged that Tapan maintained physical relationship and exploited her by making fake promises on social media on the pretext of marriage, though he was already married. She entered into a relationship with him in 2019 and developed physical intimacy.

Acting on the FIR at local Mahila Police Station, the doctor was booked under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and forwarded to a local court, the police station sources informed.

“After we received a report from the woman, we arrested the accused,” Berhampur Superintendent of Police Pinak Mishra said.

PNN