Bengaluru: BJP leader B.S. Yeddyurappa was sworn-in as the Karnataka Chief Minister Friday.

Yediyurappa, who had staked his claim earlier in the day Friday- three days after the HD Kumaraswamy-led JD-S, Congress coalition government fell – was administered the oath by Governor Vajubhai Vala at the Raj Bhavan in a ceremony boycotted by the Opposition.

No other minister was sworn-in with him.

The 75-year-old leader from the politically dominant Lingayat community becomes Chief Minister for the fourth time.

BJP’s first Chief Minister in south India, he headed the state first in November 2007 for a week after the Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) withdraw support to his party, from May 2008 to July 2011 and for three days in May 2018.

(IANS)