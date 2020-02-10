New Delhi: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Monday raised concern over the deteriorating condition of the country’s economy and said that the country has been witnessing one of the slowest growth rates and highest unemployment rate in the last many decades.

Taking part in general discussion on Union Budget 2020-21 in the Rajya Sabha, BJD MP Prashanta Nanda said that people were expecting a big-bang budget to kick-start the economy, though the budget has measures for various sections of society.

The BJD MP also demanded that the Union government should grant special focus tag to Odisha for three years to take care of recurring calamities. He said that the calamities break the financial backbone of the state. “Any state which faces a major disaster should be given special focus for three years for recovery and reconstruction in terms of 90:10 in central schemes and tax holiday,” Nanda said.

The BJD MP raised concern over Centre neglecting the state in tourism and culture sector.

“Odisha should not be left out while selecting archaeological sites. Our state has many such sites. We should also have a national tribal museum in Odisha,” Nanda said.

The Rajya Sabha MP also demanded revision of coal royalty and urged for speedy completion of railway projects citing that the state government has been providing land free cost and also bearing 50 per cent of project cost.

Significantly, BJD MP from Cuttack Bhartruhari Mahtab took part in the General Discussion on Union Budget in the Lok Sabha. Mahtab said that the Centre should not lose sight of wider reforms in public sector banks.

“There is need to focus on banking sector and the government should not lose sight of wider reforms. Banks are no longer in condition to lend for infrastructure projects among others. There is need to focus on banking reforms and foster competition in the banking sector,” said Mahtab.