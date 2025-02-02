By Reshmi Yadav, OP

Bhubaneswar: The Aashdit Foundation and Diverseus Society Trust hosted the Sustainable Solutions and DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion) Conclave 2025 Saturday, under the theme “Voices of Change: Building Sustainable and Inclusive Businesses.”

The event, held in Bhubaneswar, brought together industry leaders, sustainability experts, professionals, and students to promote discussions on fostering inclusive and sustainable business practices.

Joint Director and Head of MSME DI, Cuttack PK Gupta, was the guest of honour, while, Executive Director (HRD and Administration) at NALCO Asutosh Rath also attended the event. The conclave featured four technical sessions covering topics such as “Net Zero for Industries,” “Sustainable Practices,” “The Role of Technology in Driving Inclusion,” and “Diversity and Inclusion in FinTech Services.”

The first session, moderated by CEO of Sustainable Advancements Nayan Mitra, focused on innovative strategies for reducing carbon footprints. Panelists included Dharitri and Orissa POST Chief Executive Adyasha Satpathy, RKFL Chief People Officer Arjya Mishra, and head of CSR at CESC Neepa Saha Sharma.

Satpathy emphasised her commitment to sustainability, stating, “As a representative of Dharitri and Orissa POST, I am dedicated to raising climate change awareness and collaborating with grassroots environmentalists for meaningful action.” She also advocated for the mantra, “Refuse, Reduce, Reuse, Repair, Repurpose, and Recycle.”

Mishra said “The collaboration between businesses, governments, and communities is essential in driving policies that support sustainable practices.

PNN