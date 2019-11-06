Bhubaneswar: The depression over Bay of Bengal and Andaman Sea Wednesday intensified into a deep depression and is very likely to intensify into a Cyclonic Storm during the next 24 hours.

The depression moved westwards and lay centred over east-central and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal and North Andaman Sea, about 890 km south-southeast of Paradip in Odisha and 980 km south-southeast of Sagar Islands in West Bengal.

“We have put 15 of the state’s 30 districts on alert in view of the possible heavy rain,” Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) and Secretary, Revenue and Disaster Management, P K Jena said.

The system is expected to move west-northwestwards initially and then north-northwestwards, towards West Bengal, adjoining Bangladesh and north Odisha coasts, IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said.

“However, the exact direction the cyclonic storm will take and possible location of its landfall are yet to be ascertained,” he said.

“It will be rough to very rough over north Bay of Bengal during November 8 and 9 and very high to phenomenal November 10,” the IMD said.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea along and off Odisha-West Bengal coasts from November 8 onwards.

The districts which were put on alert are: Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Ganjam, Puri, Gajapati, Koraput, Rayagada, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Boudh, Nuapada and Malkangiri.

