Bhubaneswar: With an aim to elevate the pilgrim town of Puri as a world class heritage city, the state cabinet Monday approved detailed plans including projects worth Rs 2,308 crore for the development of the holy city.

Briefing reporters about the decisions of the Cabinet headed by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy said the cabinet has approved 15 projects for Puri under the Augmentation of Basic Amenities and Development of Heritage and Architecture (ABADHA) scheme that was launched in 2017-18.

The government decided to execute projects worth Rs 719 crore during this financial year while Rs 1,402 crore will be invested during 2020-21 fiscal and Rs 1,087 crore in 2021-22 financial year, he said.

As per the recommendations of Justice BP Das Commission of Inquiry, the government has already decided to develop a heritage security zone admeasuring 75 metres around the Jagannath temple.

Similarly, 14 other projects including Shree Setu, Jagannath Ballav Pilgrim Centre (JBPC), housing projects for rehabilitation of evicted families, revival of the Musa river, multi-level car parking facilities, development of Puri lake, Raghunandan library, redevelopment of Acharya Harihar Square, development of Atharanala and heritage lakes, and mutt development initiatives will be taken up, he said.

Tripathy said all projects will be made as per Konark architecture of 12th century. The government has already taken up some projects like construction of rest room for Habishialis, development of roads and stadium in Puri town.

Apart from above, the government has also lined up a few other projects worth Rs 900 crore, which will be taken up in future.

Due to severe cyclonic storm Fani that hit Puri May 3 last, many government offices including the collectorate have been severely damaged. “Therefore, the government has decided to bring all government offices of Puri under one roof by constructing an office complex, instead of repairing the existing ones. This will be a model for the entire state,” the Chief Secretary said.

Gobardhan Mutt out of Endowments Act

Accepting a long-pending demand of Puri Shankaracharya Swami Nischalananda Saraswati, the state government Monday excluded Puri Gobardhan Mutt from the purview of the Odisha Hindu Religious Endowments Act, 1951.

The cabinet approved the proposal to amend the Act to exclude the mutt from the administrative control of the Endowments Commission, Tripathy said.

“Having regard to the pre-eminence and unique place occupied by Puri Gobardhan Mutt and his holiness Srimad Jagadguru Shankaracharya among Hindu religious institutions of the state, the government has taken this decision,” he said.

With the amendment of the Act, like other Shankaracharya Mutts in west, south and north India, Puri Gobardhan Mutt will be taken out of the government’s administrative control.