Mumbai: Former Miss India Ruhi Singh, who made her debut with Madhur Bhandarkar’s drama film Calendar Girls, has managed to impress her fans with her stunning bikini pictures.

She often turns talk of the town for the alluring photos that she shares to keep her fans updated. And the recent one is just mind boggling.

Take a look:

Born in the ‘Pink City,’ Jaipur, Ruhi dreamt to become a singer while growing up. However, destiny had planned something else for her. She joined the modeling industry in 2011 and since then, there was no looking back for her. She was placed in the top 10 when she participated in the Femina Miss India competition in 2012.

Later that year Ruhi represented India at Miss United Nations in 2012 held at Miami. But the real success came in 2014, when she was handpicked by Femina Miss India to represent India at the first edition of Miss Universal Peace and Humanity where she became its first-ever winner.

Ruhi, who featured in the documentary The World Before Her, was named one of the Top 25 Most Desirable Women in India (2014), by the Times of India.