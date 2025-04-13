Bhubaneswar: The state government is all set to celebrate the 77th Foundation Day of Bhubaneswar April 13 and 14 with a grand two-day program, paying tribute to the City’s cultural heritage, planned development, and its growing role as a modern urban hub.

The celebrations will begin on the morning of April 13 with a solemn garlanding of the Foundation Stone honouring the City’s historic inception.

This will be followed by a ceremonial fl ag hoisting by Assembly Speaker Surama Padhy. A vibrant parade showcasing the diverse cultural identity of Bhubaneswar will then proceed from Rabindra Mandap Square to Soochana Bhawan.

At Soochana Bhawan, a specially curated photo exhibition chronicling Bhubaneswar’s transformation over the decades will be inaugurated, offering citizens and visitors a glimpse into the City’s journey as an architecturally planned and evolving capital.

In the evening, Utkal Mandap will host the Rajadhani Gaurav Samman, where Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati will felicitate individuals who have made significant contributions to the City’s growth and development.

Winners of competitions held in the run-up to Foundation Day will also be honoured, followed by a colourful cultural programme featuring dance, music, and local performances.

April 14, the celebrations will continue in collaboration with the Odia Pakhya initiative by the Odia Language, Literature and Culture department, focusing on the promotion of Odia identity, art, and language — reinforcing the cultural soul of the Capital city.

Notably, the Bhubaneswar Foundation Day-cum-Rajadhani Mahotsav not only marks the City’s establishment in 1948 but also showcases its evolution as a beacon of Odisha’s aspirations and progress. Known as the “Temple City of India,” Bhubaneswar beautifully blends its ancient heritage with dynamic urban development.

From its roots as the historic capital of Kalinga to its emergence as a thriving smart city, Bhubaneswar’s journey refl ects resilience, vision, and transformation. The celebration honours the spirit, legacy, and dreams of its people who continue to shape the City’s vibrant identity.

