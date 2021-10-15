Jashpur (Chhattisgarh): At least one person was killed Friday and several others seriously injured as a speeding car ploughed into people proceeding to immerse a Durga idol in Pathalgaon area of Chhattisgarh’s Jashpur district, police informed. Witnesses claim that the driver deliberately targeted the gathering. A video of the tragedy which has gone viral provides a very disturbing scenario.

The immersion procession had set out from Pathalgaon at around 1.30pm when the maroon-coloured Sumo, being driven at a speed of 100-120 km per hour, crashed into it. The impact was so great that people were flung apart like footballs. Many also had their limbs crushed, including the youth who died on the spot.

The deceased was identified as Gaurav Agarwal, 21. At least 12 others have been seriously injured, including four critically. So there is every possibility for the toll to go up.

Jashpur’s Superintendent of Police Vijay Agarwal told the media that the reckless driver was caught by the people and thrashed badly. A huge quantity of ganja was also found in the vehicle, which was set on fire by the enraged people. The driver is also undergoing treatment at the hospital.

The incident created anger among the local people, who, along with the body of the killed youth, blocked the Gumla-Katni highway.

People said that the young driver is known for reckless driving in the market and other areas. He had been admonished many times not to indulge in such unsafe activities.