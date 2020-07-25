The Twitter accounts of some of the most eminent people including Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, Warren Buffet, Barack Obama, Joe Biden and Bill Gates were hacked a while back.The similarity that ran through all these accounts hacking was that they tweeted out a similar bitcoin message asking people to donate via a particular URL.

Its the turn of one of the most famous Indian YouTuber Carryminati aka Ajey Nagar who is going through a similar ordeal. His YouTube channel Carryislive was hacked during the early hours of Saturday. The YouTuber took to Twitter to voice his concerns regarding the same and sought immediate assistance.

@YouTubeIndia My channel Carryislive has been hacked, need immediate assistance. — Ajey Nagar (@CarryMinati) July 24, 2020

Nagar tweeted, “@YouTubeIndia My channel Carryislive has been hacked, need immediate assistance (sic).”

YouTube India’s twitter account was prompt in its response as they left a comment that read, “We’re really sorry this happened. Mind following us so we can continue with next steps over DM (sic)?”

We're really sorry this happened. Mind following us so we can continue with next steps over DM? — TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) July 24, 2020

Similar to the Twitter hack, Carryminati’s YouTube account also asked his fans to donate bitcoin through a particular URL.

The hacker changed the description of the YouTube video and details related to the accounts for donation and bitcoin popped up instead.

PNN/Agencies