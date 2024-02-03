Bhubaneswar: To enhance opportunities for students and foster research collaborations, Centurion University signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with SVNIRTAR (Swami Vivekanand National Institute of Rehabilitation Training and Research) here Friday.

The MoU was signed in presence of PP Mohanty, director of SVNIRTAR, Sukanta Parida, director of Centurion University’s Admissions and Marketing, and Sunil Jha, director of Centurion University’s School of Paramedics and Allied Health Sciences. “The objective of this collaboration is to facilitate opportunities for student internships, project engagements, and joint research endeavors, with enriched learning experiences, industry exposure, and opportunities for research in rehabilitation and allied sciences. Through this MoU, Centurion University and SVNIRTAR aspire to create a conducive environment for mutual learning, skill development, and knowledge exchange among students and faculty members,” said an official of the university.