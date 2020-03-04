Mumbai: Indian actress Vidya Malvade who shot to fame in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Chak De India in 2007, playing the role of a goalie and captain of the Indian women’s national hockey team. She often shares photos of her holidays at exotic destinations. Recently, she took to Instagram and shared some teasing pictures of her.
Take a look:
Vidya studied Law and worked as an air hostess earlier. Her first husband, Capt. Arvind Singh Bagga, was a pilot with Alliance Air. He died in 2000 when his flight, Alliance Air Flight 7412, crashed into a building in Patna.
View this post on Instagram
Water as therapy .. #Panchabhuta – 5 elements that we are made of .. Water – Jal Fire – Agni Earth – Prithvi Air – Vayu Space / Sky .. Akash … ! It’s really important for our well being to be connected to these elements of nature .. everyday .. Water has energy.. water has memory ..& tremendous healing capacity .. ( it may sound weird but I speak to it , express gratitude regularly) Our bodies are made of upto 70% of water … it’s surreal how just sitting in a tub or pool of water will release stress in the hips .. Hips , lower back are where we store emotional pain & financial insecurity.. & hence pain appears ! & if you can actually spend time in salty sea water .. it can rid you of physical & emotional pain / stress as well .. I have spend hours just sitting in the ocean praying to the waves to heal my hamstring injury & emotional pain .. My hammys used to hurt so so bad a few years ago .. but with consistent careful yoga practice & ocean time .. it’s so much better now .. it’s unreal what nature can do to/ for us .. let’s try & take a step closer towards it everyday .. #connect with nature .. everyday 🌈✨
In 2009, Vidya married Sanjay Dayma, who worked with Ashutosh Gowariker on the Oscar-nominated Lagaan as the film’s Screenplay Writer & Associate Director.
Born in Maharashtra, she has two younger siblings. Vidya started her career with Vikram Bhatt’s Inteha (2003) which failed miserably at the box office.
Fitness freak Vidya has mastered the art of yoga too. She has been practising yoga for almost 10 years and likes to upload video performing yoga which inspire millions of people.