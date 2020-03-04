Mumbai: Indian actress Vidya Malvade who shot to fame in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Chak De India in 2007, playing the role of a goalie and captain of the Indian women’s national hockey team. She often shares photos of her holidays at exotic destinations. Recently, she took to Instagram and shared some teasing pictures of her.

Vidya studied Law and worked as an air hostess earlier. Her first husband, Capt. Arvind Singh Bagga, was a pilot with Alliance Air. He died in 2000 when his flight, Alliance Air Flight 7412, crashed into a building in Patna.

In 2009, Vidya married Sanjay Dayma, who worked with Ashutosh Gowariker on the Oscar-nominated Lagaan as the film’s Screenplay Writer & Associate Director.

Born in Maharashtra, she has two younger siblings. Vidya started her career with Vikram Bhatt’s Inteha (2003) which failed miserably at the box office.

Fitness freak Vidya has mastered the art of yoga too. She has been practising yoga for almost 10 years and likes to upload video performing yoga which inspire millions of people.