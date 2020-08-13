Lisbon: Paris St Germain scored two late goals, including a stoppage-time winner from substitute Eric Choupo-Moting, to beat outsiders Atalanta 2-1 and end the Serie A side’s Champions League dream in their quarter-final Wednesday.

Atalanta, in their first Champions League campaign, went ahead with a curling effort from Mario Pasalic in the 27th minute and held out until the 90th when Brazilian defender Marquinhos equalised for the French champions.

With Atalanta wilting, Choupo-Moting turned the ball home in the third minute of added time to end Qatari-backed PSG’s embarrassing run of recent quarter-final and round of 16 exits and send them into the last four for the first time since 1995.

The Ligue 1 side will face either Atletico Madrid or RB Leipzig, who meet Thursday, in their semi-final.

Atalanta, a rare case of a team from outside the elite group of European clubs making the last eight of the competition, are based in Bergamo which was at the epicentre of the new coronavirus pandemic in Italy earlier this year.

Agencies