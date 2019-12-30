Mumbai: Gorgeous actress Naina Ganguly, the hot bombshell is all set to mesmerise the viewers with RGV’s Beautiful, which is an ode to 1995 blockbuster Rangeela. Filled with intimate moments and passionate lip-locks, the trailer of the erotic-thriller is going viral among netizens.

Judging from the 3-minute clip, it’s evident that the lead characters are madly in love with each other. However, things start to turn sour when the lady love becomes a popular heroine and turns rich.

Born in Kolkata, Naina entered the showbiz world as a model upon completion of her education. After experiencing a fair share of filmy struggles in Mumbai like roaming around production houses and casting agents for work, she eventually came upon an audition for RGV’s Telugu film. Out of the 300 contenders, the Bengali diva managed to hit the jackpot by bagging the role of Ratna Kumari in the biographical action film Vangaveeti. She delivered a commendable performance and succeeded in attracting the viewers with her solid emoting skills and beauty chops.

Immediately after Vangaveeti, Ram Gopal Varma roped in the 25-year-old actress to play the lead role in his debut short film Meri Beti SUNNY LEONE Banna Chaahti Hai. The story revolves around a young girl who aspires to become a pornstar and what follows is a heated living room conversation between her and parents. The 11-minute long video tries to expose the deep-rooted prejudice on how social norms suppress women choices.

In 2017, Naina Ganguly stormed onto the scene with her impeccable performance as Kiranmayi in the Bengali web series Charitraheen. Based on the novel ‘Choritrohin’ by Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay, the Debaloy Bhattacharya directorial is a realistic take on immorality and infidelity set in today’s world. Among all the characters, it was Naina’s role that enthralled the audience both on the acting and glamour front. Besides garnering critical acclaim, her daring show as Kiranmayi managed to impress several celebrities from the film fraternity.

Apart from Agastya Manju’s Beautiful, the sexy siren is portraying a crucial role in Teja Marni’s Johar and is looking forward to exploring more opportunities down south. She also has a Tamil project in the pipeline.