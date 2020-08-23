Gorakhpur (UP): A Chinese national was arrested while trying to enter India through the India-Nepal border in Maharajganj’s Sonouli, Uttar Pradesh Police said Sunday. Police said though the Chinese national had a valid visa for India, the entry of foreign nationals from the Indo-Nepal border is prohibited due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Chinese was nabbed Saturday by the Seema Shastra Bal (SSB) while trying to illegally cross over to India through a path between farmlands, Maharajganj SP Rohit Singh Sajwan said.

Police said a case has been registered against him under Section 420 (cheating) of the IPC and provisions of the Foreigners Act. As per his passport, the Chinese national has been identified as Shen Lei (37).

“During interrogation, it was found that Shen Lei is a medicine trader and had a valid visa for India. He came to New Delhi from China January 30 and March 8, he went to Kathmandu in Nepal. His tourist visa in Nepal expired August 4, so he tried to enter India,” Sonouli SHO Ashutosh Singh said.

Police are also trying to ascertain whether the Chinese national had any other plans after entering India. In the recent past India’s relationship with China has been on tenterhooks. So whether Lei had any other motive for which he wanted to return to India is being looked into.

It should be stated here that a couple of weeks back another Chinese national was nabbed in Gurgaon. Police later found out that he was involved in money laundering. He was also allegedly collecting information about Tibetans in Delhi. He has been accused of being a spy and passing on information about Tibetans in Delhi.