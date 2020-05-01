Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and a host of other dignitaries from the state condoled the death of Rishi Kapoor Thursday, hailing him as an iconic and versatile actor.

Orissapost talk to some of the actors and filmmakers from the state who worked with the veteran actor popularly known as Chintu Ji.

Feeling devastated at Rishiji’s demise. I had directed him in Manto. His generosity, Humour, and warmth are still so fresh in my mind. A seasoned actor, he gave his all, even for six hours shoot. I hope to do justice to his talent in a future film, but I didn’t imagine that there would never be another film with him

Nandita Das, dlDirector and Actor

I am fortunate to have shared the screen space with the legend in Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi. I accidentally landed the role. Rishiji was extremely helpful on the set and just asked me to add a bit of bengali accent to my dialogue. He was very young at heart anda great host. He would treat you with some delicious food if you happen to visit him. Feeling helpless as I can’t even have a last darshan of him

Ghanteshwar Guru, Producer and actor

It was a unique experience to work with chintu ji. Technically he was so sharp that you can feel that you are working with a Kapoor. He was extremely dedicated towards his work and focused on his character when on set. He would sit for hours on Sanam Re set even if he was in his late 60s

Ashish Panda, Associate director in Sanam Re

I will regret forever now not able to get the opportunity to share the scene with him in Delhi 6 and Manto even as we both worked in this movies. He was a storehouse of talent and aspontaneous actor. We lost a great actor.

Chittaranjan Tripathy, actor and director