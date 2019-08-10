Port of Spain: The flamboyant Chris Gayle is unlikely to get a farewell Test match against India after being overlooked in the 13-strong West Indies squad for the two-Test series starting August 22 at North Sound in Antigua. The only new face in the side is big-bodied spin bowling all-rounder from Leeward Islands Rahkeem Cornwall.

Gayle, who is just six weeks shy of his 40th birthday, had last played a Test match way back in 2014, against Bangladesh. Gayle looked completely out of sorts during the opening ODI against India where he managed only 4 off 31 balls before being bowled by Kuldeep Yadav.

Prior to the World Cup match against India in Manchester in June, Gayle expressed his desire to play one final Test match, preferably at his home ground Sabina Park in Kingston.

The 26-year-old Cornwall, who couldn’t be included earlier because of fitness issues, is a handy lower-middle order batsman and can bowl off-breaks too. Cornwall first played first-class cricket in 2014 and has 260 wickets from 55 first-class matches along with 2224 runs. He recently scored two half-centuries in two unofficial ‘Tests’ against India.

The selection committee head also informed that young pacer Alzarri Joseph, who got injured while playing Indian Premier League earlier this year is still not ready for the rigorous of longer format.

The squad: Jason Holder (C), Kraigg Brathwaite, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Roston Chase, Rahkeem Cornwall, Shane Dowrich (WK), Shannon Gabriel, Shimron Hetmyer Shai Hope, Keemo Paul and Kemar Roach.