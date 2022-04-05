Islamabad: Farah Khan, a close friend of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khans wife Bushra Bibi, has left the country amid serious allegations of corruption levelled against her by the opposition, a media report said

According to sources, Farah Khan had left for Dubai on Sunday after the dissolution of the National Assembly in the wake of the no-trust move against Imran Khan, said the Dawn news report.

Her husband had reportedly left the country already, the report added.

Opposition PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz alleged that a friend of Bushra Bibi received a huge sum of money for getting officers transferred and posted according to their choice, calling her the “mother of all scandals” amounting to 6 billion PKR.

“I dare to name Farah, a friend of Bushra Bibi who is involved in receiving millions of rupees in transfers and postings and these are directly connected to Banigala (residence of Prime Minister Khan),” Maryam Nawaz said.

She claimed once the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government was sent home the mind-boggling stories of corruption of the premier and the company would come to the fore, Dawn news reported.

“The mother of all scandals of transfers and postings amounting to 6 billion PKR is related to Banigala. In the coming days, startling evidence will surface. Imran Khan has fears that once he is out of power his ‘thefts’ will be exposed.”

Sacked Punjab province Governor Chaudhry Sarwar and Aleem Khan, an old friend of the premier, also alleged that Farah Khan had made millions in transfers and postings done in Punjab through former Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.