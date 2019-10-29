Bhubaneswar: Following the 5T initiatives of the state government, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has announced a number of incentives for sports persons. This was done after a detailed interaction with the Sports Hostel students with an objective to fulfill their needs and create enough opportunity for excellence.

Based on the feedback of the students, the chief minister has taken the following decisions to encourage sportspersons of our state for excellence.

At all the sports hostels, the monthly allowance of girl students is enhanced to Rs 500, and that of boy students is enhanced to Rs 300 per month.

For out of station participation in recognised sports competition organised by NSF or similar level, all sportspersons will be given a daily allowance of Rs 300 per day.

Sportspersons earning gold medal at national level competitions will a get a monthly allowance of Rs 1000 for one year. For Silver and Bronze medals, the amount will be Rs 500 and Rs 300.

Sports Hostel students will get this amount in addition to their monthly allowances.

If the medal winners create any record at national level and the record is not broken for a year, then the record holder will get an additional monthly allowance of Rs 5000 for one year.

Sportspersons selected for national teams will a get monthly allowance of Rs1000 for a year.

A separate scheme will be formulated for Sports Departments Coaches with monetary incentives for performance enhancement.

PNN