Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Friday felicitated champions of the Hausla-2019, a national level competition for the inmates of Child Care Institutions (CCIs), organised by the Ministry of Women & Child Welfare in New Delhi recently.

Putting up a stellar performance at the national meet the team from Odisha won 14 gold, 12 silver and 4 bronze medals across all categories.

Expressing happiness over the performances of Odisha boys and girls at Hausla-2019, the Chief Minister presented plaques and cash prizes to the medalists at a ceremony held at the Kalinga Stadium here.

Naveen felicitated multi medal winner Ranjita Patra with cash prize of Rs 1.50 lakh while Nandita Nayak received Rs 1.20 lakh, Archita Gupta—Rs 95,000, Prasad Gomango—Rs 85,000 and Biram Hembram—Rs 75,000.