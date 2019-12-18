Bhubaneswar: To ensure clean water through pipe systems, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik launched the Jalasathi program at the rail auditorium here in the Capital city, Wednesday.

A MoU was signed between WATCO Water Corporation of Odisha and women federations In Bhubaneswar.

Under this system, many Jalasathi volunteers of different self help groups (SHGs) will be taken the task to ensure proper drinking water facilities. They are entitled to ensure clean water division in their wards.

This project will help in empower more women, the CM said. Under this project, members of different women federation will visit their respective areas to check on the cleanliness of the water pipes and collect bills. They will take care of the entire water supply system to their wards.