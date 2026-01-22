Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Thursday described the state government’s flagship Subhadra Scheme as the largest women-centric welfare scheme in Odisha since Independence, as he disbursed financial assistance of over ₹315 crore to more than 4.57 lakh beneficiaries under the initiative.

Assistance has been provided to beneficiaries who had not received the first, second (pending), and third instalments, as well as to newly-registered beneficiaries for the financial year 2025–26. The assistance was transferred to the bank accounts of beneficiaries through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

During his address at a special event on the occasion, the Chief Minister said, “With an annual outlay of ₹11,000 crore, ‘Subhadra’ is the largest women-centric scheme in post-independence Odisha.

“Under this scheme, more than one crore eligible women aged between 21 and 60 years will receive ₹10,000 per year in two instalments (on Rakhi Purnima and International Women’s Day), amounting to a total of ₹50,000 over five years. Therefore, Subhadra stands as a shining example of the government’s commitment to all mothers and sisters of Odisha.”

He further stated that immediately upon the formation of his government, a Cabinet decision was taken on the very first day, and the first instalment was released September 17, 2024.

Majhi further noted that so far, more than ₹15,000 crore has been disbursed in three instalments to over one crore beneficiaries.

Speaking on women’s empowerment and economic self-reliance, CM Majhi emphasised that financial independence brings self-confidence.

“When a woman has money in her hands, her voice becomes stronger within the family and society. She can make decisions, plan for the future, and face challenges with courage. The Subhadra scheme aims to provide that very confidence,” he said.

The scheme also ensures social justice, focusing on supporting Economically Weaker Sections, rural areas, tribal communities, urban poor families, and all women and families in need of assistance.

The goal, he said, is to ensure that no one is left behind in the journey of development.

CM Majhi added that the government is not limited only to the Subhadra scheme. In the current budget, a record ₹89,862 crore has been allocated exclusively for mothers, which constitutes nearly 30 per cent of the total budget size. The three instalments provided under the Subhadra scheme have strengthened the financial backbone of women in the state and given momentum to women’s development.