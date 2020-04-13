Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government Monday said e-commerce and online platforms can resume operations in the second phase of the lockdown beginning April 15.

Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Pradeep Jena said that home delivery of all kinds of products and courier services by platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, Blue Dart, DTDC and BigBasket would be allowed.

Odisha is the first state to extend the lockdown till April 30.

Earlier, the government had given permission for delivery of food through online delivery operators and grocery by several outlets.

Odisha has reported 54 coronavirus positive cases so far. Of these, 13 have recovered whereas one person succumbed to the disease. Now, the active cases are 40 in the state.