Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government here Monday approved Rs 17.5 crore additional annual contingency fund for 587 police stations for providing better services under the ‘Mo Sarkar’ initiative.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik sanctioned the additional contingency fund.

All the 44 police stations under the Cuttack-Bhubaneswar Commissionerate Police will each get Rs 40,000 a month, 142 police stations in urban areas Rs 30,000 each, and 351 police stations in rural areas Rs 20,000 each, according to a release from the Chief Minister’s Office.

Four Mahila police stations, 5 traffic police stations, 15 railway police stations, four cyber police stations, one economic offences police station, one STF police station, one HRPC police station, and one crime branch police station will receive Rs 30,000 per month.

Eighteen marine police stations would receive Rs 20,000 per month, the release said.