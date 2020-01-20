Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik launched Monday an online property tax module and Municipal Premier League at the Convention Centre of Lok Seva Bhawan here.

Launching these twin programmes of the Housing and Urban Development Department, the CM said his government’s endeavour is to take the entire gamut of public services to the doorsteps of people using technology.

Lauding the Housing and Urban Development Department’s initiative for giving shape to one of the important 5T targets, Patnaik said people residing in urban areas would immensely benefit from Online Property Tax Module.

Patnaik termed the organisation of ‘Municipal Premier League’ for enhancing the revenue collection of urban local bodies (ULBs) as a first of its kind in the country. “This will create a competitive spirit among urban local bodies and pave way for a better urban life,” the CM stated.

On this occasion, the CM unveiled the MPL winner’s Trophy. Housing and Urban Development Minister Pratap Jena, Development Commissioner Suresh Mohapatra, Housing and Urban Development department principal secretary G Mathivathan and 5T secretary VK Pandian were the other dignitaries present on the occasion.

PNN