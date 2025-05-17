Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Friday stated that the Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC) has emerged as a model profit-making public sector undertaking (PSU), not just within the state but across the country.

Speaking at the 70th Foundation Day celebrations of OMC here, Majhi described the corporation as a driving force behind Odisha’s development. He highlighted OMC’s significant contribution to the economic prosperity of the state and its vital role in the overall economic growth of the nation. The chief minister noted that OMC began its journey in the 1960s with a modest turnover of just Rs 1 crore. “Today, it has achieved a turnover of Rs 23,600 crore for the financial year 2024–25—generated solely through the production and sale of minerals,” the CM said. He further emphasised that OMC now ranks among the top five mineral-producing companies in India.

Majhi outlined the state government’s vision of transforming Odisha into a mixed economy, with a stronger focus on the manufacturing sector. He pointed out that while the state is rich in raw materials required for manufacturing, previous governments failed to capitalise on this industrial potential. To support industrialisation, Majhi said, over 80 per cent of raw materials are now being supplied to industries operating within the state through a long-term linkage policy. The chief minister also stressed the importance of labour in the state’s progress, stating, “The backbone of our development is our working brothers and sisters. If the workers are empowered, Odisha will be empowered.” He expressed gratitude to the workforce for their contribution to the state’s strength and prosperity and called for the deployment of more manpower alongside machinery at worksites. As a part of the celebrations, Majhi reopened the Dubuna and Barbil iron ore mines, which have an annual production capacity of 3 million tonnes of iron ore and 0.05 million tonnes of manganese. The Dubuna mine itself holds reserves of 25.77 million tonnes of iron ore and 2.6 million tonnes of manganese. Additionally, the chief minister inaugurated a 900 kw peak solar plant at OMC’s Koida mining area. He also launched four IT modules – Logistics Management System (LMS), OMC Finance Management System (OFMS), OMC Plot Land Utilisation System (OPLUS), and OMC Recruitment Management System (ORMS). “We should think of setting up some pellet plants to generate employment for the local youth. The OMC need not seek loans as it is a fund-rich PSU,” Majhi said.

He also presented awards in three categories — Best Mining Area, Best Mine, and Safe Mine — for the years 2023–24 and 2024–25, recognising top-performing operational mines of OMC. Highlighting the role of OMC in transforming the industrial sector of Odisha, Steel and Mines Minister Bibhuti Bhushan Jena said, “From today, 18 mines of OMC have become operational. It is not just about producing minerals but is laying the foundation of a strong and self-reliant Odisha.

OMC is strengthening the economic growth of Odisha through advanced manufacturing and modern technology.” Development Commissioner Anu Garg said, “By properly utilising our natural resources, we have now come from a weak economy to a middle-income economy. OMC has been performing well for many years. However, we have to engage with new technologies in the process of sustainable development.”