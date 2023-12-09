Bhubaneswar: 5T and Nabin Odisha Chairman VK Pandian Saturday directed officials to complete the construction of the buffer zones and landscaping zone of the Sri Mandir Parikrama project by next week.

Reviewing the progress of the parikrama project here, he directed officials to complete the buffer zones and other landscaping zones on all sides by next week.

Pandian also reviewed matha restoration, queue management system from Shree Parking (JBPC) & Marichikote to Dolabedi and traffic control around the temple for smooth and safe entry of pilgrims into the temple.

The Nabin Odisha Chairman emphasised on substantial progress on Dolabedi restoration, Emar matha, Panjabi Matha, Uttarparswa matha and façade painting around the Parikrama, completion of Effluent Treatment Plant (ETP), garbage chutes, shifting of sub-station on decided time, timely completion of the electrical works and shifting of utilities near Meghanad Pacheri.

Pandian visited the Jagannath Ballav area, Shree Marga, Pramod Udyan sites and was instructed to expedite all works.

UNI