Chandigarh: Congress MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh Saturday died of a heart attack during party leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab.

Singh fell during the rush of the yatra in Phillaur town and was taken to a hospital in Phagwara in an ambulance where he died.

In 2019, Singh became the second-time MP from Jalandhar with a margin of 19,491 votes.