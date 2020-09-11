Mumbai: Actress Poonam Pandey recently tied the knot with boyfriend Sam Bombay.

Poonam has shared a few pictures of her wedding day on Instagram. While she is dressed in traditional embroidered floral lehanga, Sam opted for a colour-coordinated sherwani.

“Here’s looking forward to seven lifetimes with you,” Poonam captioned the picture.

Sam Bombay, too, posted a picture. “The begining of forever,” he wrote.

The couple got engaged in July.

Pandey became popular through her social media accounts, including Twitter when she started posting obscene photos which received much media attention.

She rose to media spotlight when she promised to strip for the Indian cricket team if it won the 2011 Cricket World Cup. India indeed lifted the World Cup; however, Pandey did not fulfill her promise due to public disapproval, but later claimed she was denied permission by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

On professional front, Pandey signed on to star in the planned sequel to Nasha as Anita.